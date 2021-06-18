Yamaha RayZR 125 scooter, with hybrid tech, revealed in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 11:40 pm

Yamaha unveils 2021 RayZR 125 scooter in India

Japanese automaker Yamaha has revealed its new-generation RayZR 125 scooter in India. It is offered in Standard and Street Rally variants. As for the highlights, the vehicle sports cosmetic changes and comes with a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster as well as an LED headlight. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 125cc, single-cylinder engine with a hybrid power assist facility. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter is offered in seven colors

The RayZR 125 has an apron-mounted LED headlamp, a tinted fly screen, a flat seat, a handlebar with knuckle guards, and refreshed graphics. It packs a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, a side-mounted exhaust, and rides on designer wheels. The Street Rally is offered in Matte Green and Matte Orange colors, while the Standard version is available in five shades, including Racing Blue and Cyan Blue.

Information

It runs on an 8hp, 125cc engine

The 2021 Yamaha RayZR 125 draws power from a BS6-compliant 125cc, single-cylinder engine with a hybrid power assist facility, linked to a V-belt automatic gearbox. The motor generates 8hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 10.3Nm.

Safety

It has telescopic front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 Yamaha RayZR 125 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a combined braking system for better handling. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a single spring on the rear end.

Information

2021 Yamaha RayZR 125: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Yamaha RayZR 125 in India are yet to be revealed. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing scooter, which starts at Rs. 73,330 (ex-showroom, Delhi).