Home / News / Auto News / Audi reveals prices of its 2022 A3 and S3 sedans
Auto

Audi reveals prices of its 2022 A3 and S3 sedans

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 12, 2021, 04:37 pm
Audi reveals prices of its 2022 A3 and S3 sedans
Audi A3 Sedan and S3 Sedan's prices revealed

German automaker Audi has revealed the pricing details of its 2022 Audi A3 Sedan and S3 Sedan. While the former carries a starting price-tag of $33,900 (around Rs. 24.8 lakh) for the base Premium trim, the latter begins at $44,900 (roughly Rs. 32.8 lakh). As for the highlights, the cars have a sporty design and come with a raft of features.

In this article
Exteriors

The cars sport a large black grille

The 2022 Audi A3 Sedan and S3 Sedan have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a large black mesh grille, wide air dams, and sleek inverted L-shaped headlights. On the sides, they are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicles.

Information

They are fueled by 2.0-liter engines

The A3 Sedan is powered by a 2.0-liter, mild-hybrid turbo engine that makes 201hp/320Nm. Meanwhile, the S3 Sedan draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol mill linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and a Quattro all-wheel-drive system. It generates 306hp/400Nm.

Interiors

They have five seats and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console

The 2022 Audi A3 Sedan and S3 Sedan have a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel (flat-bottom steering for S3 Sedan). The cars pack a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (upgradeable to a 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit) and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags are available.

Information

2022 Audi A3 Sedan and S3 Sedan: Pricing

The Audi A3 Sedan starts at $33,900 (around Rs. 24.8 lakh) for the Premium model and goes up to $41,200 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh) for Prestige trim. The S3 Sedan falls in the price-bracket of $44,900-51,500 (roughly Rs. 32.8-37.6 lakh).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
BMW S 1000 R's India debut set for June 15

Latest News

COVID-19: DCGI gives approval for phase-2 clinical trials of Colchicine

India

Government claims Co-WIN data of 150 million Indians wasn't leaked

Science

2021 French Open final, Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova: Statistical preview

Sports

SSR case: Former flatmate Siddharth Pithani seeks bail for wedding

Entertainment

BMW S 1000 R's India debut set for June 15

Auto

Latest Auto News

Benefits worth Rs. 40,000 announced on Datsun cars this month

Auto

2022 Lexus NX debuts with new design and more features

Auto

Mahindra XUV700 spotted testing in India; rear section revealed

Auto

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class to be launched on June 17

Auto

Prior to launch, Tesla Model 3 spotted testing in Pune

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Audi RS 3 Sportback and RS 3 Sedan teased

Auto

Mahindra Scorpio S3+ SUV arrives at dealerships: Details here

Auto

Mahindra Scorpio S3+ variant launched at Rs. 11.67 lakh

Auto

2021 Audi A4 launched in India at Rs. 42.34 lakh

Auto
Trending Topics