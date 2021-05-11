Bentley Flying Spur, with an updated cabin, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 11, 2021, 11:32 am

British automaker Bentley has revealed the 2022 iteration of its Flying Spur model. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle is now offered in a new Cambrian Grey shade and an updated cabin with improved noise, vibration, and harshness. It is available with a choice of two petrol engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports a large grille with vertical slats

The 2022 Bentley Flying Spur has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a large grille with vertical slats, a wide air dam, and rounded LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

There are two engines on offer

The 2022 Bentley Flying Spur is offered with two engine choices: a 6.0-liter, twin-turbo W12 mill that makes 626hp/900Nm and a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 motor that generates 542hp/770Nm. The engines are linked to an 8-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle comes with auto-dimming mirrors and an air ionizer

The 2022 Flying Spur has a luxurious cabin with an open-pore wood veneer trim finished in three shades: Liquid Amber, Tamo Ash, and Dark Burr Walnut. Welcome lighting, hands-free trunk opening, auto-dimming mirrors, and an air ionizer are also available. It houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for connectivity options. For safety, multiple airbags, traffic sign recognition, and reverse traffic warning are available.

Information

2022 Bentley Flying Spur: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Bentley Flying Spur are yet to be revealed. However, in the US, it should carry some premium over the current-generation model which starts at $196,000 (roughly Rs. 1.4 crore).