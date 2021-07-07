Home / News / Auto News / 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe debuts with more powerful engines
2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe debuts with more powerful engines

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 07, 2021, 12:16 pm
2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe debuts with more powerful engines
Second-generation BMW 2 Series Coupe breaks cover

BMW has taken the wraps off the 2022 version of its 2 Series Coupe. The two-door sedan is offered in 230i and M240i xDrive models. It starts at $37,345 (roughly Rs. 27.9 lakh) and will be available in the US later this year. The new 2 Series Coupe has grown bigger in size and is offered with two turbocharged engine choices. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Exteriors

It is up to 109mm longer than the outgoing model

BMW 2 Series Coupe has a 51mm longer wheelbase than the previous-generation model
2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe sports a shark fin antenna
2022 BMW 230i comes with body-colored ORVMs

BMW 2 Series Coupe features an eye-catching look with a sloping roofline, a chrome surrounded kidney grille, LED headlights, and DRLs with integrated turn signals. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, and 18-inch and 19-inch alloy wheels on the 230i and M240i xDrive models, respectively. The four-wheeler is up to 109mm longer and 66mm wider than the outgoing model.

Interiors

The vehicle offers an optional BMW Live Cockpit Professional system

The 2 Series Coupe has a luxurious cabin with sport seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, and BMW Digital Key. It also houses a 5.1-inch instrument console and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The optional Live Cockpit Professional system upgrades the driver's display to a 12.3-inch unit and the infotainment display to 10.25-inch.

Engine

There are two engine options on offer

The BMW 230i runs on a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbocharged engine that makes 255hp/400Nm. It can go from 0-100km/h in 5.5 seconds and has a top-speed of up to 250km/h. The BMW M240i xDrive is fueled by a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder, turbo motor that delivers 382hp/500Nm. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed Sport Steptronic gearbox.

Information

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe: Pricing and availability

The 2020 BMW 2 Series Coupe carries a starting price-tag of $37,345 (roughly Rs. 27.9 lakh) for the 230i model and costs $49,545 (around Rs. 37 lakh) for the M240i xDrive variant. It will be up for grabs in the US from November this year.

