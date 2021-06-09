2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe goes official

2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe launched in the US

German automaker BMW has introduced the latest version of its 4 Series Gran Coupe with larger dimensions and better aerodynamics as compared to the outgoing model. It carries a starting price-tag of $44,800 (roughly Rs. 32.7 lakh), and is offered in 430i and sportier M440i models. Under the hood, the 4 Series sedan gets a 2.0-liter and 3.0-liter engine option.

Exteriors

It sports a large, vertical kidney grille

The 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe features a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chromed kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights, split taillamps, and a shark fin antenna. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 10-spoke 18-inch or 19-inch wheels, depending upon the variant. Dimensions-wise, the car is 150mm longer than the previous model and has a 46mm longer wheelbase.

Powertrain

It is available with two engine choices

The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe's base 430i variant gets a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged motor that generates 255hp/400Nm, while the M440i has a 3.0-liter hybrid turbocharged engine that delivers 382hp/499Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The M440i model also offers xDrive all-wheel drive along with M Sport brakes, an M Sport differential, and an adaptive suspension.

Interiors

The 4-door sedan offers a range of safety features

The new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe has a premium cabin with heated seats, a 3-spoke heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, a sunroof, wireless charging, and 2-zone automatic climate control. It also packs a Harman Kardon sound system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. For safety, there are multiple airbags, lane-keeping assist, a 360-degree-view camera, and adaptive cruise control.

Information

2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe: Pricing

In the US, the 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe starts at $44,800 (roughly Rs. 32.7 lakh) for the entry-level 430i model, while the sportier M440i model costs $58,000 (around Rs. 42.3 lakh).