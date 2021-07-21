Home / News / Auto News / 2022 BMW F 750 GS and 850 GS break cover
Auto

2022 BMW F 750 GS and 850 GS break cover

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 12:36 am
2022 BMW F 750 GS and 850 GS break cover
BMW reveals its 2022 F 750 GS and F 850 GS bikes

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the 2022 iterations of its F 750 GS and F 850 GS motorbikes. They should arrive in India by the end of this year. The two vehicles are now equipped with handguards and sport a triple black color scheme. The '40 years of GS' paintwork has been discontinued. In terms of engine and features, the bikes remain unchanged.

In this article
Design

The bikes offer full-LED lighting and a TFT instrument console

The 2022 BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS have a muscular fuel tank, a prominent beak, a raised windshield, an upswept exhaust, and a pillion grab rail. They pack a TFT instrument cluster and a full-LED setup for lighting. The former is a road-oriented model and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels, while the latter is off-road biased and offers spoked wheels.

Information

They run on an 853cc engine mated to 6-speed gearbox

The 2022 BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 853cc, parallel-twin engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. In the former, the mill makes 76.4hp/83Nm, while in the latter it generates 94hp/92Nm.

Safety

They are equipped with telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a cast aluminium dual swing arm on the rear.

Information

How much do they cost?

Pricing details of the 2022 BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS are yet to be revealed. However, they should carry a premium over their previous-generation counterparts, which start at $10,995 (around Rs. 8.2 lakh) and $13,545 (roughly Rs. 10.11 lakh), respectively.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Yamaha FZ 25's MotoGP Edition launched at Rs. 1.37 lakh

Latest News

iQOO 7 will get a new 'Monster Orange' color variant

Technology

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro receive Bitmoji AOD via update

Technology

Deepak Chahar helps India beat Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI

Sports

Two-third of Indians have COVID-19 antibodies: ICMR serosurvey

India

Raj Kundra asked Sagarika Shona for nude audition, claims actress

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Yamaha FZ 25's MotoGP Edition launched at Rs. 1.37 lakh

Auto

Hero Glamour Xtec goes official in India at Rs. 79,000

Auto

2022 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition marks the end of production

Auto

Ford Figo (automatic) to debut in India on July 22

Auto

Unofficial bookings for BMW C 400 GT open in India

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

BMW F 900 XR breaks cover; India launch by 2021-end

Auto

BMW X1 20i Tech Edition launched at Rs. 43 lakh

Auto

2022 BMW R 18, with new colors and accessories, revealed

Auto

2022 BMW G 310 range updated with new color options

Auto

BMW Motorrad News

BMW C 400 GT scooter teased; to be launched soon

Auto

BMW launches limited-run X5 Black Vermilion edition

Auto

Prior to unveiling, BMW 7 Series previewed in spy shots

Auto

BMW R 1250 GS bike launched at Rs. 20.45 lakh

Auto

BMW CE 04 e-scooter, with 130km of range, launched

Auto