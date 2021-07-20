BMW F 900 XR breaks cover; India launch by 2021-end

BMW reveals its 2022 F 900 XR bike

German automaker BMW Motorrad has revealed the 2022 iteration of its F 900 XR motorbike. It should be introduced in India by the end of this year. As for the highlights, the motorcycle is equipped with knuckle guards and is available in a new Triple Black with Black Storm Metallic shade. However, its features and engine remain unchanged. Here are more details.

Design

The bike offers full-LED lighting and a TFT instrument cluster

The 2022 BMW F 900 XR has a muscular fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a raised transparent windscreen. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It is up for grabs in two shades: Triple Black with Black Storm Metallic and Racing Red.

Information

It runs on a 99hp, 895cc engine

The 2022 BMW F 900 XR draws power from an 895cc, water-cooled, in-line 2-cylinder engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 99hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 92Nm at 6,750rpm.

Safety

It offers two riding modes

In terms of safety equipment, the BMW F 900 XR is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS and switchable traction control. It also offers two riding modes: Road and Rain. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm inverted telescopic front forks and a central spring strut with adjustable preload on the rear.

Information

2022 BMW F 900 XR: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 BMW F 900 XR carries a starting price-tag of $11,695 (around Rs. 8.73 lakh). The premium motorbike is expected to make its way to India by the end of this year.