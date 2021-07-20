Home / News / Auto News / BMW F 900 XR breaks cover; India launch by 2021-end
Auto

BMW F 900 XR breaks cover; India launch by 2021-end

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 02:35 pm
BMW F 900 XR breaks cover; India launch by 2021-end
BMW reveals its 2022 F 900 XR bike

German automaker BMW Motorrad has revealed the 2022 iteration of its F 900 XR motorbike. It should be introduced in India by the end of this year. As for the highlights, the motorcycle is equipped with knuckle guards and is available in a new Triple Black with Black Storm Metallic shade. However, its features and engine remain unchanged. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike offers full-LED lighting and a TFT instrument cluster

The 2022 BMW F 900 XR has a muscular fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a raised transparent windscreen. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It is up for grabs in two shades: Triple Black with Black Storm Metallic and Racing Red.

Information

It runs on a 99hp, 895cc engine

The 2022 BMW F 900 XR draws power from an 895cc, water-cooled, in-line 2-cylinder engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 99hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 92Nm at 6,750rpm.

Safety

It offers two riding modes

In terms of safety equipment, the BMW F 900 XR is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS and switchable traction control. It also offers two riding modes: Road and Rain. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm inverted telescopic front forks and a central spring strut with adjustable preload on the rear.

Information

2022 BMW F 900 XR: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 BMW F 900 XR carries a starting price-tag of $11,695 (around Rs. 8.73 lakh). The premium motorbike is expected to make its way to India by the end of this year.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Mahindra XUV700 to offer a driver drowsiness detection feature

Latest News

Raj Kundra, aide sent to police custody till July 23

Entertainment

Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd ODI: SL elect to bat

Sports

PM Modi asks BJP leaders to counter Opposition on COVID-19

Politics

Thackeray performs 'maha puja,' prays for end of COVID-19 crisis

India

Alex Carey to lead Australia against WI in Finch's absence

Sports

Latest Auto News

Ola Scooter becomes the most pre-booked scooter in the world

Auto

Hyundai ALCAZAR bags more than 11,000 bookings in a month

Auto

Ducati Multistrada V4 bike to be launched on July 22

Auto

Second batch of the Mercedes-Benz EQC to arrive this September

Auto

2022 Porsche Macan launched in the US at $54,900

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2022 BMW R 18, with new colors and accessories, revealed

Auto

BMW launches limited-run X5 Black Vermilion edition

Auto

2022 BMW F 900 R, with new color options, unveiled

Auto

BMW X3 and X4, with new looks and features, launched

Auto

BMW Motorrad News

BMW C 400 GT scooter teased; to be launched soon

Auto

BMW X1 20i Tech Edition launched at Rs. 43 lakh

Auto

Prior to unveiling, BMW 7 Series previewed in spy shots

Auto

BMW R 1250 GS bike launched at Rs. 20.45 lakh

Auto

BMW CE 04 e-scooter, with 130km of range, launched

Auto