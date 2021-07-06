Home / News / Auto News / 2022 BMW G 310 range updated with new color options
2022 BMW G 310 range updated with new color options

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 03:11 pm
2022 BMW G 310 range updated with new color options
2022 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS break cover

BMW Motorrad has revealed the updated models of the G 310 R and G 310 GS. The R variant is now offered in two new shades of Cosmic Black Two and Kyanite Blue Metallic with Red wheels. The Polar White color has been discontinued. The GS version sports a new Triple Black paint, while the '40 Years of GS' color scheme has been dropped.

Design

The bikes have an upswept exhaust and full-LED lighting setup

The 2022 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS retain the design and features of their predecessors. They have a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and golden-colored front forks. The bikes pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on aluminium wheels. They have a fuel capacity of 11-liter and weigh 164kg and 169.5kg, respectively.

They are fueled by a 33hp, 313cc engine

The new BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS draw power from a 313cc, single-cylinder, water-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 34hp at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm.

They are equipped with inverted front forks

The 2022 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS and ride-by-wire throttle for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a central spring strut on the rear end.

2022 BMW G 310 R and GS: Pricing and availability

The 2022 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS should be launched in India by the end of 2021. The current-generation models available in the country are priced at Rs. 2.50 lakh and Rs. 2.90 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom).

