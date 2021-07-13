Home / News / Auto News / 2022 BMW R 18, with new colors and accessories, revealed
Auto

2022 BMW R 18, with new colors and accessories, revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 03:25 pm
2022 BMW R 18, with new colors and accessories, revealed
2022 BMW R 18 breaks cover; First Edition axed

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the updated R 18 cruiser motorcycle for the year 2022. It can be ordered in the international markets starting next month. The bike gets new accessories and is offered in three shades: Manhattan metallic matte, Mars red metallic, and Option 719 Galaxy Dust metallic/Titanium silver 2 metallic. The First Edition trim has been dropped from the line-up. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design

The bike offers an all-LED lighting and cylinder head covers

The 2022 BMW R 18 has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, rider-only saddle, lengthy chromed exhausts on both the sides, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors. It packs an analog instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer wheels. The Option 719 Design Package AERO offers cylinder head covers, a brushed aluminium front cover, and brush-finished intake snorkels.

Information

It is fueled by a 90hp, 1,802cc engine

Mechanically, there are no changes to the 2022 BMW R 18. It is powered by a 1,802cc, flat-twin engine that generates 90hp of power at 4,750rpm and 158Nm of peak torque at 3,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 BMW R 18 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the cruiser motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a central shock strut on the rear end.

Information

2022 BMW R 18: Pricing and availability

The 2022 BMW R 18 cruiser motorcycle is expected to be launched in India later this year and it may carry a slight premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 19.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Discounts worth Rs. 65,000 on BS6-compliant Tata cars this month

Latest News

Confirmed! 'John Wick 4' gets its villain in Marko Zaror

Entertainment

Olympics Village opens in Tokyo under a state of emergency

Sports

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3's prices tipped

Technology

Modi reshuffles Cabinet Committees; Irani, Sonowal among new faces

Politics

'Sarpatta Parambarai': Suriya unveils trailer for Arya's upcoming sports drama

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Mahindra Bolero Neo launched in India at Rs. 8.5 lakh

Auto

Discounts worth Rs. 65,000 on BS6-compliant Tata cars this month

Auto

Mahindra quashes rumors of Thar AX variant going on sale

Auto

Toyota India announces discounts worth Rs. 65,000 on its cars

Auto

2022 Opel Astra, with new look and plug-in-hybrid powertrains, revealed

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2022 BMW G 310 range updated with new color options

Auto

2022 BMW F 900 R, with new color options, unveiled

Auto

BMW R 1300 GS adventure bike previewed in spy shots

Auto

2021 BMW R 1250 GS, Adventure to be launched soon

Auto
Trending Topics