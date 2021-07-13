2022 BMW R 18, with new colors and accessories, revealed

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the updated R 18 cruiser motorcycle for the year 2022. It can be ordered in the international markets starting next month. The bike gets new accessories and is offered in three shades: Manhattan metallic matte, Mars red metallic, and Option 719 Galaxy Dust metallic/Titanium silver 2 metallic. The First Edition trim has been dropped from the line-up. Here's our roundup.

The bike offers an all-LED lighting and cylinder head covers

The 2022 BMW R 18 has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, rider-only saddle, lengthy chromed exhausts on both the sides, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors. It packs an analog instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer wheels. The Option 719 Design Package AERO offers cylinder head covers, a brushed aluminium front cover, and brush-finished intake snorkels.

It is fueled by a 90hp, 1,802cc engine

Mechanically, there are no changes to the 2022 BMW R 18. It is powered by a 1,802cc, flat-twin engine that generates 90hp of power at 4,750rpm and 158Nm of peak torque at 3,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 BMW R 18 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the cruiser motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a central shock strut on the rear end.

2022 BMW R 18: Pricing and availability

The 2022 BMW R 18 cruiser motorcycle is expected to be launched in India later this year and it may carry a slight premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 19.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).