Auto

BMW S 1000 RR, with new color and chassis, revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 05, 2021, 12:55 am
BMW S 1000 RR, with new color and chassis, revealed
BMW reveals its 2022 S 1000 RR bike

German automaker BMW Motorrad has revealed the 2022 iteration of its S 1000 RR motorbike for the global markets. It should be launched in India later this year. The two-wheeler sports an improved chassis and a new Style Passion color scheme which blends Metallic Gray and Black paints with red highlights. However, its engine and riding aids remain unchanged. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike offers a digital instrument console and all-LED lighting

The 2022 BMW S 1000 RR has a muscular fuel tank, rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen. An M Chassis kit that offers a tail riser and an adjustable swingarm pivot is also available. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 16.5 liters.

Information

It is fueled by a 204hp, 999cc engine

The 2022 BMW S 1000 RR is powered by a 999cc, liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 204hp at 13,500rpm and a peak torque of 113Nm at 11,000rpm.

Safety

It offers three riding modes

The 2022 BMW S 1000 RR is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, launch control, and hill-start assist. It also offers three riding modes: Rain, Road, and Dynamic. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and an aluminium swingarm with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

2022 BMW S 1000 RR: Pricing and availability

The 2022 BMW S1000RR will be launched in India later this year and is expected to carry some premium over the current-generation model which starts at Rs. 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

