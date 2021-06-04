Home / News / Auto News / 2022 Buick Enclave SUV, with refreshed looks and interiors, revealed
Auto

2022 Buick Enclave SUV, with refreshed looks and interiors, revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 04, 2021, 06:52 pm
2022 Buick Enclave SUV, with refreshed looks and interiors, revealed
Buick reveals its 2022 Enclave SUV

US automaker Buick has revealed the 2022 iteration of its Enclave SUV. It will not come to India. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a refreshed design and a spacious cabin with a host of safety options. It draws power from a 3.6-liter V6 engine linked to a 9-speed AMT gearbox for handling transmission duties. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car has a large chromed grille

The 2022 Buick Enclave has an imposing look, featuring a muscular hood, a large chromed grille, sleek LED DRLs, refreshed bumpers, and eye-shaped headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer 20-inch wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a shark fin antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is fueled by a 310hp, 3.6-liter engine

The 2022 Buick Enclave draws power from a 3.6-liter V6 engine that generates a maximum power of 310hp. The mill is linked to a 9-speed AMT gearbox and a front-wheel-drive or an optional all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The vehicle has ventilated front seats and adaptive cruise control

Depending on the trim, the vehicle has a 7-seater cabin, featuring a center console with a push-button electronic transmission gear selector, ventilated front seats with massage function, premium soft-touch materials, and adaptive cruise control. It offers an infotainment console with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. For safety, multiple airbags, automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and rear parking sensors are available.

Information

2022 Buick Enclave: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Buick Enclave are yet to be revealed. However, in the US, it should carry some premium over the outgoing model which starts at $40,000 (around Rs. 29.1 lakh).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Renault cars are now costlier by up to Rs. 39,000

Latest News

'Feel like f***ing failure,' Kim Kardashian on divorce from Kanye

Entertainment

Olympic champion Brianna McNeal banned for five years: Details here

Sports

Netflix's K-drama 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North' releasing in July

Entertainment

French Open: Zverev eases past Djere, advances to last 16

Sports

Congratulations! Yami Gautam marries her 'Uri' director Aditya Dhar

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Renault cars are now costlier by up to Rs. 39,000

Auto

Kawasaki's track-only Ninja H2R costs more than a luxury car

Auto

BMW S 1000 R to be launched in India soon

Auto

Kia's next car in India could be the Soul hatchback

Auto

MG6 XPower, with aggressive looks and a hybrid powertrain, unveiled

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Toyota reveals off-road-biased TRD Sport variant of its 4Runner SUV

Auto

This modified Toyota Land Cruiser can withstand land mines

Auto

MG Astor SUV spotted testing in India; interior details revealed

Auto

Nissan reveals fourth-generation X-Trail at Shanghai Auto Show: Details here

Auto