2022 Chevrolet Corvette, with updated engine and more colors, launched
US automaker Chevrolet has launched the 2022 Corvette model in its home country. It will be available to order from July 1 onwards. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle gets a limited-run appearance package that pays tribute to the inaugural season of the C8.R race car. It also has an improved 6.2-liter, naturally aspirated, LT2, V8 engine that makes 490hp. Here's our roundup.
The car has sleek headlights and a large rear wing
Chevrolet Corvette has a muscular hood, wide air dam, prominent front splitter, sleek headlights, air scoops on the sides, and a large rear wing. It is available in three new shades: Amplify Orange, Hypersonic Gray, and Caffeine. The IMSA GTLM Championship Edition package (limited to 1,000 vehicles) adds Accelerate Yellow and Hypersonic Gray shades, Carbon Flash-colored spoilers and mirrors, as well as black wheels.
It is fueled by a 490hp, 6.2-liter engine
The Chevrolet Corvette draws power from a 6.2-liter, naturally aspirated, LT2, V8 engine that makes 490hp/637Nm, and is linked to an 8-speed DCT gearbox. The car has a new fuel pump and injectors as well as an improved Active Fuel Management system for better performance.
The vehicle has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console
The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette with IMSA GTLM Championship Edition package has a Strike Yellow and Sky Cool Gray-colored cabin, featuring GT2 bucket seats with yellow seatbelts, a numbered plaque between the seats with a unique cover, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multiple airbags and blind-spot monitoring are also available.
2022 Chevrolet Corvette: Pricing and availability
in the US, the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette, including the IMSA GTLM Championship Edition package, carries a starting price-tag of $62,195 (around Rs. 45.8 lakh). The orders for the sports car will open starting July 1.