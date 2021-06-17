2022 Chevrolet Corvette, with updated engine and more colors, launched

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 11:34 am

Chevrolet launches its 2022 Corvette model

US automaker Chevrolet has launched the 2022 Corvette model in its home country. It will be available to order from July 1 onwards. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle gets a limited-run appearance package that pays tribute to the inaugural season of the C8.R race car. It also has an improved 6.2-liter, naturally aspirated, LT2, V8 engine that makes 490hp. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car has sleek headlights and a large rear wing

Chevrolet Corvette has a muscular hood, wide air dam, prominent front splitter, sleek headlights, air scoops on the sides, and a large rear wing. It is available in three new shades: Amplify Orange, Hypersonic Gray, and Caffeine. The IMSA GTLM Championship Edition package (limited to 1,000 vehicles) adds Accelerate Yellow and Hypersonic Gray shades, Carbon Flash-colored spoilers and mirrors, as well as black wheels.

Information

It is fueled by a 490hp, 6.2-liter engine

The Chevrolet Corvette draws power from a 6.2-liter, naturally aspirated, LT2, V8 engine that makes 490hp/637Nm, and is linked to an 8-speed DCT gearbox. The car has a new fuel pump and injectors as well as an improved Active Fuel Management system for better performance.

Interiors

The vehicle has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console

The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette with IMSA GTLM Championship Edition package has a Strike Yellow and Sky Cool Gray-colored cabin, featuring GT2 bucket seats with yellow seatbelts, a numbered plaque between the seats with a unique cover, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multiple airbags and blind-spot monitoring are also available.

Information

2022 Chevrolet Corvette: Pricing and availability

in the US, the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette, including the IMSA GTLM Championship Edition package, carries a starting price-tag of $62,195 (around Rs. 45.8 lakh). The orders for the sports car will open starting July 1.