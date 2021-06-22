2022 Dacia Duster, with new styling and DCT gearbox, unveiled

Dacia unveils its 2022 Duster SUV

French automaker Renault's budget division Dacia has unveiled the next-generation version of its Duster SUV. It will be up for grabs in Europe from September onwards. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed look and an updated cabin with many features. It is offered with a choice of petrol, diesel, as well as an LPG powertrain. Here are more details.

The car has a chrome-accented grille and redesigned alloy wheels

The 2022 Dacia Duster has a muscular bonnet, a lengthy grille with chrome accents, a wide air dam, updated headlights with Y-shaped DRLs, and LED turn indicators. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and new 16/17-inch alloy wheels. Vertically-positioned taillights, a spoiler, a window wiper, and a single exhaust tip are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

The vehicle offers USB ports and a 4x4 monitor

The Dacia Duster has a blacked-out cabin with auto climate control, a pair of USB ports, new upholstery, a high center console with a wide armrest, a multifunctional steering wheel, and multiple airbags. It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also a 4x4 monitor which shows date from compass, inclinometer, altimeter, et al.

There are multiple engines on offer

Dacia Duster is offered with an 89hp, 1.0-liter TCe 90 turbo-petrol engine; a 128hp, 1.3-liter TCe 130 turbo-petrol motor; a 1.3-liter petrol mill that makes 148hp; and a 113hp, 1.5-liter dCi 115 diesel unit. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or DCT gearbox. An LPG-compatible powertrain called Bi-Fuel is also available. It generates 99hp of power.

2022 Dacia Duster: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Dacia Duster will go on sale in Europe from September this year. In the UK, the SUV is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around £11,500 (around Rs. 11.8 lakh).