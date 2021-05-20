Home / News / Auto News / India-bound 2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 range of motorbikes revealed
Auto

India-bound 2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 range of motorbikes revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 20, 2021, 03:01 pm
India-bound 2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 range of motorbikes revealed
Ducati reveals its 2022 Hypermotard 950 bike range

Italian automaker Ducati has revealed its 2022 Hypermotard 950 bike range. It is offered in Standard, RVE, and SP variants, and will go on sale in the international markets starting June. As for the highlights, all the three variants draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 937cc V-twin-cylinder engine. They also share the same design but differ in terms of features and graphics.

In this article
Design

The Ducati Hypermotard bikes come with under-seat exhausts

Ducati Hypermotard range has two under-seat exhausts, a sloping fuel tank, a flat seat, LED lighting, and a digital instrument console. The Standard model dons a red paintwork, the RVE has a "Graffiti" livery, and the SP variant sports red and white colors. The first two models run on alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires, while the SP gets Marchesini wheels.

Information

They are fueled by a 112hp, 937cc engine

The Ducati Hypermotard range draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 937cc, Ducati Testastretta, 11-degree, V-twin-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 112.4hp at 9,000rpm and 96Nm of peak torque at 7,250rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Performance

The bikes offer three riding modes

The Ducati Hypermotard range is equipped with disc brakes, wheelie control, traction control, power modes, and three riding modes: Sport, Urban, and Touring. Suspension duties on the Standard and RVE models are handled by 45mm Marzocchi front forks and a Sachs mono-shock unit. The top-end SP variant gets 48mm Ohlins USD front forks and an Ohlins mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 range: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the 2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 range will be announced when the bikes go on sale next month. The line-up will also make its way to India later this year and should start at around Rs. 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
MANSORY introduces limited-run Mercedes-AMG G 63 VIVA EDITION

Latest News

Coronavirus: India records 75,000 deaths in May alone; highest yet

India

Manchester City's Ruben Dias crowned FWA Footballer of the Year

Sports

Milkha Singh tests COVID-19 positive, says I'm in 'high spirits'

Sports

World's largest iceberg breaks off from the Antarctica

World

India Women to tour Australia: Here's the complete schedule

Sports

Latest Auto News

Ford F-150 Lightning pick-up truck, with a 483km range, revealed

Auto

Royal Enfield recalls 2.36 lakh bikes over faulty ignition coil

Auto

2021 SKODA OCTAVIA to be launched in India next month

Auto

Toyota files design patent for the AGYA hatchback in India

Auto

Ducati India begins delivering the Streetfighter V4 roadster bike

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 bike launched at Rs. 20 lakh

Auto

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS, with new look and mild-hybrid powertrain, revealed

Auto

2021 Benelli TNT 600's design and specifications revealed

Auto

Ducati Scrambler Nightshift and Desert Sled bikes launched in India

Auto
Trending Topics