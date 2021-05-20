India-bound 2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 range of motorbikes revealed

Ducati reveals its 2022 Hypermotard 950 bike range

Italian automaker Ducati has revealed its 2022 Hypermotard 950 bike range. It is offered in Standard, RVE, and SP variants, and will go on sale in the international markets starting June. As for the highlights, all the three variants draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 937cc V-twin-cylinder engine. They also share the same design but differ in terms of features and graphics.

The Ducati Hypermotard bikes come with under-seat exhausts

Ducati Hypermotard range has two under-seat exhausts, a sloping fuel tank, a flat seat, LED lighting, and a digital instrument console. The Standard model dons a red paintwork, the RVE has a "Graffiti" livery, and the SP variant sports red and white colors. The first two models run on alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires, while the SP gets Marchesini wheels.

They are fueled by a 112hp, 937cc engine

The Ducati Hypermotard range draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 937cc, Ducati Testastretta, 11-degree, V-twin-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 112.4hp at 9,000rpm and 96Nm of peak torque at 7,250rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The bikes offer three riding modes

The Ducati Hypermotard range is equipped with disc brakes, wheelie control, traction control, power modes, and three riding modes: Sport, Urban, and Touring. Suspension duties on the Standard and RVE models are handled by 45mm Marzocchi front forks and a Sachs mono-shock unit. The top-end SP variant gets 48mm Ohlins USD front forks and an Ohlins mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 range: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the 2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 range will be announced when the bikes go on sale next month. The line-up will also make its way to India later this year and should start at around Rs. 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom).