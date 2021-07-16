2022 Formula One racing car, with nifty design improvements, revealed

Formula One's racing car debuts ahead of British GP race weekend

International Automobile Federation, along with Liberty Media, has revealed the 2022 Formula One race car at the Silverstone circuit in the UK. The new car has been in development for four years and looks similar to the wind tunnel design unveiled in 2019. It re-introduces ground effect aerodynamics with simplified Venturi tunnels and offers a bunch of nifty design improvements to reduce aerodynamic wake.

Design

It sports 18-inch wheels with low profile tires

The 2022 Formula One race car features a large and simplified front wing with integrated end plates, a flat nose, and a unique rear wing design. It also sports Venturi tunnels, front-wheel deflectors, low-profile tires, and large blacked-out 18-inch wheels with aero and heat control benefits. The car has been designed to reduce the aerodynamic wake and lessen downforce losses to encourage closer racing.

Official words

'We want to have more exciting battles'

"We want to make it more possible for cars to race each and follow each other and to have more exciting battles," said Nikolas Tombazis, FIA's chief technical officer. "We want to have tires that enable people to fight each other without degrading or only giving a short interval for the person attacking to attack."

Design process

AWS cloud simulations helped bring down the development time

The 2022 Formula One racing car has undergone 7,500 simulations for computational fluid dynamics, resulting in a petabyte of total data. The process used over 1,159 AWS compute cores to perform simulations of over 550 million data points. The AWS Graviton2 has helped FIA achieve around 30% cost savings and brought down the development time by 80%.

Optimizations

Final cars could look different due to possible design optimizations

Given Formula One teams will, within regulations, optimize the design to suit their engine and aerodynamic needs, the final race cars might look slightly different than this model. However, the power units will remain mostly unchanged except for getting support for 10% bio fuel element and some power upgrades, especially from Renault and Ferrari. Notably, a development freeze will be in place till 2024.