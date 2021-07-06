Home / News / Auto News / 2022 Genesis G80 Sport sedan, with updated styling, breaks cover
2022 Genesis G80 Sport sedan, with updated styling, breaks cover

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 12:05 am
Hyundai-owned luxury brand Genesis has unveiled its 2022 G80 Sport sedan. It will be launched in the US in the third quarter of this year. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has an aggressive look and an upmarket dual-tone cabin. It is expected to draw power from a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo, V6 petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a chromed grille and 20-inch wheels

The 2022 Genesis G80 Sport has a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a large chromed grille with a mesh, sleek headlights, and Cavendish Red paintwork. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 20-inch alloy wheels with intricately designed spokes. Wrap-around taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It should be fueled by a 3.5-liter engine

The powertrain details of the Genesis G80 Sport are yet to be revealed. As per reports, it is likely to be powered by a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo, V6 petrol engine that generates 375hp of power and 530Nm of peak torque in the regular G80.

Interiors

It offers Sevilla Red upholstery and a 3-spoke steering wheel

The Genesis G80 Sport has a dual-tone cabin, featuring Sevilla Red leather upholstery on the lower half of the dashboard and door cards, aluminium inserts, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital driver's display and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags are also available.

Information

Genesis G80 Sport: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Genesis G80 Sport will be up for grabs in the US in the third quarter of this year and should carry a premium over the previous-generation model which starts at $55,250 (around Rs. 41 lakh).

