Honda Civic Hatchback, with new look and two engines, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 11:10 am

Honda unveils the 2022 version of its Civic Hatchback

Japanese automaker Honda has revealed the 2022 version of its Civic Hatchback in the US. It is available in four trims: LX, Sport, EX-L, and Sport Touring. As for the highlights, the car has an updated design and a spacious cabin with lots of tech features. It is offered with a choice of two engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports a black grille with hexagonal openings

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback has a sloping roofline, a flat bonnet, a black grille with hexagonal openings, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. A wrap-around light bar and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle. The car is offered in Boost Blue and Smokey Mauve Pearl colors.

Information

Two engine choices are available

The Honda Civic Hatchback draws power from a 2.0-liter, naturally aspirated, 4-cylinder engine that makes 158hp/187Nm and a 1.5-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder mill that generates 180hp/240Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle has a Bose sound system and blind-spot monitoring

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback has a spacious blacked-out cabin with a Bose audio system, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The car packs a 7.0-inch/10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch/9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags and blind-spot monitoring system are available for the passengers' safety.

Information

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback will be manufactured at the company's factory in Greensburg, Indiana and should arrive at dealerships within the next few months. The car is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around $20,000 (around Rs. 14.85 lakh).