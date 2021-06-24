Home / News / Auto News / Honda Civic Hatchback, with new look and two engines, revealed
Auto

Honda Civic Hatchback, with new look and two engines, revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 11:10 am
Honda Civic Hatchback, with new look and two engines, revealed
Honda unveils the 2022 version of its Civic Hatchback

Japanese automaker Honda has revealed the 2022 version of its Civic Hatchback in the US. It is available in four trims: LX, Sport, EX-L, and Sport Touring. As for the highlights, the car has an updated design and a spacious cabin with lots of tech features. It is offered with a choice of two engines. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car sports a black grille with hexagonal openings

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback has a sloping roofline, a flat bonnet, a black grille with hexagonal openings, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. A wrap-around light bar and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle. The car is offered in Boost Blue and Smokey Mauve Pearl colors.

Information

Two engine choices are available

The Honda Civic Hatchback draws power from a 2.0-liter, naturally aspirated, 4-cylinder engine that makes 158hp/187Nm and a 1.5-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder mill that generates 180hp/240Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle has a Bose sound system and blind-spot monitoring

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback has a spacious blacked-out cabin with a Bose audio system, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The car packs a 7.0-inch/10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch/9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags and blind-spot monitoring system are available for the passengers' safety.

Information

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback will be manufactured at the company's factory in Greensburg, Indiana and should arrive at dealerships within the next few months. The car is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around $20,000 (around Rs. 14.85 lakh).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
New-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan found testing with flared wheel arches

Latest News

Delta variant has now been reported in 85 countries: WHO

World

News media firms move Madras HC over new IT rules

India

Bookings for BMW M340i xDrive's second batch underway in India

Auto

Here's why ED summoned Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Ritu Kumar

Entertainment

Bogus vaccination camp: Woman held for providing fake IDs, certificates

Mumbai

Latest Auto News

New-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan found testing with flared wheel arches

Auto

Waiting period for Hyundai CRETA stretches up to five months

Auto

Benelli Leoncino 500 bike becomes costlier by Rs. 11,000

Auto

BMW teases 5 Series (facelift) prior to launch in India

Auto

Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV hatchback spotted testing in India

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2022 Kia Soul hatchback debuts at around Rs. 14.2 lakh

Auto

2021 Honda CB150 Verza launched at around Rs. 1 lakh

Auto

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour debuts at Rs. 37.2 lakh

Auto

Honda Civic Hatchback teased; to be unveiled on June 23

Auto