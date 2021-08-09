2022 Honda Civic sedan goes official in Thailand

Japanese automaker Honda has launched its 11th-generation Civic sedan in Thailand. To recall, it made its global debut in May this year. As for the highlights, the car has an eye-catching design and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It draws power from a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine mated to a CVT gearbox. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports LED headlamps and alloy wheels

The 2022 Honda Civic has a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a wide air dam, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, wrap-around LED taillamps, and a shark-fin antenna. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16/17-inch alloy wheels. As for dimensions, the sedan has a length of 4,678mm, a width of 1,802mm, and a height of 1,415mm.

Information

It runs on a 176hp, 1.5-liter engine

In Thailand, the 2022 Honda Civic is powered by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine mated to a CVT gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill generates a maximum power of 176hp and a peak torque of 240Nm. It also delivers an impressive mileage of 17.2km/l.

Interiors

Ambient lighting and a 'floating' infotainment console are offered

The 2022 Honda Civic has a spacious cabin with black suede upholstery, 2-zone climate control, ambient lighting, honeycomb-finished air vents, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 'floating" 7.0-inch (9.0-inch on the RS trim) touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, a reverse camera, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and an auto-lock facility are available.

Information

2022 Honda Civic: Pricing and availability

In Thailand, the 2022 Honda Civic starts at 964,900 Baht (around Rs. 21.5 lakh) for the base-end EL model and goes up to 1,199,900 Baht (roughly Rs. 26.7 lakh) for the top-spec RS variant. It is unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon.