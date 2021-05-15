Home / News / Auto News / Pricing and availability details of 2022 Honda Civic sedan leaked
Pricing and availability details of 2022 Honda Civic sedan leaked

2022 Honda Civic to go on sale starting June 16

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Honda Civic sedan have leaked. It will start at $21,700 (roughly Rs. 15.9 lakh) and will go on sale in the US starting June 16. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler is slightly larger than its predecessor. It has an eye-catching look, a spacious cabin, and is offered with two petrol engine choices. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car sports a sleek black grille

The 2022 Honda Civic has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a sleek blacked-out grille, narrow headlights, wrap-around LED taillamps and a wide air dam. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer alloy wheels. This 11th-generation model is 33mm longer in comparison to the outgoing model and has a 36mm increased wheelbase.

A CVT gearbox handles transmission duties

The 2022 Honda Civic is available with two petrol engine options: a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, naturally-aspirated mill that makes 158hp/187Nm and a 1.5-liter turbocharged motor that churns out 180hp/240Nm. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a CVT gearbox.

The vehicle has 10 airbags and a 'floating' infotainment console

The 2022 Honda Civic has a spacious cabin with a honeycomb mesh that runs across the dashboard and hides the AC vents. It houses a 'floating' 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the sedan offers 10 airbags, adaptive cruise control, low-speed braking control, and Honda Sensing safety suite, which includes eight sonar sensors and a camera.

2022 Honda Civic: Pricing

The 2022 Honda Civic will start at $21,700 (Rs. 15.9 lakh) for the LX model while the Sport variant will cost $23,100 (Rs. 16.9 lakh). The EX and Touring trims will be priced at $24,700 (Rs. 18.1 lakh) and $28,300 (Rs. 20.7 lakh), respectively.

