Home / News / Auto News / Honda launches its 2022 Super Cub moped in Europe
Auto

Honda launches its 2022 Super Cub moped in Europe

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 27, 2021, 03:59 pm
Honda launches its 2022 Super Cub moped in Europe
2022 Honda Super Cub goes official in Europe

Japanese automaker Honda has launched the 2022 version of its Super Cub moped in Europe. However, its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler sports cosmetic changes, a revised suspension setup, and a new paint option. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 124cc, air-cooled engine linked to a 4-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The moped has a full-LED lighting setup

The 2022 Honda Super Cub has a red-colored split-style seat with an S-shaped styling, a lengthy exhaust with a Matte Gray cover, a rear grab handle strap, and rounded headlight as well as mirrors. The moped packs an LCD instrument cluster, a full-LED lighting setup, a smart key, and rides on aluminium wheels. It is available in a new Matte Axis Gray Metallic shade.

Information

It runs on a 10hp, 124cc engine

The 2022 Honda Super Cub draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 124cc, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 9.8hp at 7,500rpm and 10.4Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm. The mill is linked to a 4-speed gearbox.

Safety

It is equipped with telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 Honda Super Cub is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by 24mm telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear.

Information

2022 Honda Super Cub: Pricing and availability

The 2022 version of the Honda Super Cub moped sports a price figure of €3,499 (roughly Rs. 3.09 lakh) in Europe. However, the two-wheeler's arrival in the Indian market seems unlikely.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Volkswagen India teases production-ready Taigun SUV, India launch imminent

Latest News

Baba Sehgal's Hindi version of 'Senorita' is hilarious yet catchy

Entertainment

RD Burman birth anniversary: Celebrating Pancham Da and his music

Entertainment

England vs Sri Lanka, ODIs: Records that can be scripted

Sports

Know more about Taskmaster from new 'Black Widow' teaser

Entertainment

2021 Wimbledon: All that you need to know

Sports

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki dealerships commence bookings for 2021 Celerio; launch tipped

Auto

Maserati India opens MC20 bookings, to be delivered next year

Auto

Prior to unveiling, Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV previewed in spy photos

Auto

Volvo announces a subscription program for its cars in India

Auto

Prior to launch, MG Astor SUV previewed in spy shots

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2021 Honda CB150 Verza launched at around Rs. 1 lakh

Auto

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour debuts at Rs. 37.2 lakh

Auto

BUGATTI's CHIRON Super Sport is a limited-run 1,577hp hypercar

Auto

Honda launches its Dio scooter in the Philippines: Details here

Auto