Home / News / Auto News / 2022 Hyundai CRETA, with a TUCSON-like grille, spotted testing
Auto

2022 Hyundai CRETA, with a TUCSON-like grille, spotted testing

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 12:29 pm
2022 Hyundai CRETA, with a TUCSON-like grille, spotted testing
2022 Hyundai CRETA found testing; design details revealed

South Korean automaker Hyundai is expected to launch its facelifted CRETA SUV in India by late 2022. Now, a camouflaged test mule of the car has been spied testing, revealing key design details. The images suggest that it will have a TUCSON-inspired grille, a revised front bumper, and a faux skid plate. Redesigned alloy wheels might be available as well. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car will have a muscular hood and split taillamps

The 2022 Hyundai CRETA will have a muscular hood, a TUCSON-inspired grille, a lower central air vent, a faux skid plate, as well as a dark-finished headlight cluster. It will be flanked by roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Split taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It should be offered with a choice of three engines

The CRETA is likely to be offered with a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 115hp/144Nm, a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 140hp/242Nm, and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel unit that churns out 115hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual/automatic and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle should offer ventilated front seats and head-up display

The 2022 Hyundai CRETA should have a 5-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, new leather upholstery, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, a head-up display, and a power steering wheel. It is likely to house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems should be on offer.

Information

2022 Hyundai CRETA: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Hyundai CRETA in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, the SUV is expected to carry a slight premium over the current-generation model which starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Prior to launch, unofficial bookings of 2021 Honda Amaze open

Latest News

Know what the 'Avengers: Endgame' cast is up to now

Entertainment

Michael B Jordan is producing a Black Superman project

Entertainment

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE unlikely to debut on August 11

Technology

Prior to launch, unofficial bookings of 2021 Honda Amaze open

Auto

SKODA KUSHAQ 1.0 TSI automatic review: Should you buy it?

Auto

Latest Auto News

New Tata Tiago NRG might be launched on August 4

Auto

Prior to launch, Bajaj Pulsar 250F previewed in spy shots

Auto

Yamaha YZF R15 V4 bike found testing; design details revealed

Auto

Yamaha reveals custom designed FZ-X cafe racer bike

Auto

MG One's design revealed ahead of its July 30 debut

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Prior to unveiling, details of Hyundai's smallest SUV revealed

Auto

Hyundai ELANTRA N, with a 276hp, 2.0-liter engine, goes official

Auto

Prior to unveiling, Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV previewed in spy photos

Auto

Prior to launch, MG Astor SUV previewed in spy shots

Auto

Hyundai Creta News

Hyundai CRETA emerges as bestselling SUV in India in June

Auto

Waiting period for Hyundai CRETA stretches up to five months

Auto

Hyundai introduces new CRETA SUV in Russia with cosmetic updates

Auto

Hyundai CRETA SX Executive goes official at Rs. 13.18 lakh

Auto

Hyundai sells over six lakh units of CRETA in India

Auto