Home / News / Auto News / Santa Cruz, Hyundai's first-ever pick-up truck, revealed
Auto

Santa Cruz, Hyundai's first-ever pick-up truck, revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 07, 2021, 02:31 pm
Santa Cruz, Hyundai's first-ever pick-up truck, revealed

Hyundai's first-ever pick-up truck, the Santa Cruz, is likely to go on sale in the US this summer.

In the latest development, the company has revealed the colors, features, and engine options of the vehicle.

The Santa Cruz comes in six shades and sports LED headlights as well as cooled front seats. It is offered with choice of two petrol engines.

Here's our roundup.

In this article
Exteriors

The vehicle has a blacked-out grille

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz comes in SE, SEL, SEL Premium, and Limited trims. It has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights.

It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18- or 20-inch wheels.

The vehicle is available in six shades including Phantom Black, Hampton Grey, Blue Stone, and Desert Sand.

Interiors

Inside, it has ventilated seats and a large touchscreen console

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz has a black cabin with heated/cooled front seats, automatic climate control, a premium audio system, keyless entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel.

It houses an 8.0-inch/10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, blind-spot monitoring, forward-collision warning, and automated emergency braking.

Performance

It can tow up to 2,268kg

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is offered with two engine choices: a 2.5-liter, naturally aspirated, inline-four mill that makes around 190hp, and a 2.5-liter, turbocharged, inline-four motor that generates around 275hp of power.

The engines are linked to an 8-speed AMT/DCT gearbox and an optional all-wheel-drive system. The truck has a towing capacity of up to 2,268kg, depending on the trim.

Information

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around $25,000 (approximately Rs. 18.3 lakh) and will be up for grabs starting this summer. However, it is unlikely to arrive in India.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Husqvarna reveals Vektorr concept e-scooter; to be launched in 2022
Latest News
Bed allocation scam: Tejasvi Surya apologizes for accusing Muslim workers
Politics
Madrid Open: Casper Ruud stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas, reaches quarter-finals
Sports
Taloja jail inmate dies of COVID-19, kin allege negligence
Mumbai
COVID-19-induced 'Black fungus' cases reported in Delhi. What is it?
India
Petrol prices raised for fourth straight day
Business
Latest Auto News
MG Astor (ZS Petrol) SUV's first impression: A smart crossover
Auto
Renault announces EV-focused 'Nouvelle Vague' brand strategy; reveals new logo
Auto
Honda Dio is available with Rs. 3,500 cashback: Details here
Auto
Benefits worth Rs. 65,000 on BS6-compliant Tata cars this May
Auto
SKODA KUSHAQ to be launched in India in June
Auto
Trending Topics