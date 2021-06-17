Home / News / Auto News / 2022 Indian Chief bike range teased in India; launch imminent
2022 Indian Chief bike range teased in India; launch imminent

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 04:32 pm
2022 Indian Chief bike range teased in India; launch imminent
Prior to launch in India, 2022 Indian Chief line-up teased

Indian Motorcycles has announced via a teaser that its 2022 Chief bike range will be launched in India soon. The line-up will start at Rs. 20.75 lakh, and will include three models: Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited. As for the highlights, the two-wheelers have a striking design and run on a Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine.

Design

The bikes ride on Pirelli Night Dragon tires

The Chief Dark Horse, Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited have an aggressive look, a full-LED setup for lighting, keyless ignition, and ride on Pirelli Night Dragon tires. The Dark Horse sports drag handlebars, a bobber seat, and 19-inch alloy wheels, while the Bobber Dark Horse has blacked-out bits. The Super Chief gets a quick-release windshield, leather saddlebags, and a touring seat.

Information

They run on a 1,890cc Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine

In India, the Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1,890cc Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates 162Nm of peak torque. However, the power figure is not known yet.

Safety

They have twin shock absorbers on the rear

For ensuring the rider's safety, the Indian Chief Dark Horse, Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS, throttle-by-wire, as well as cruise control. Suspension duties on the bikes are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

How much will these motorcycles cost?

In India, the Indian Chief Dark Horse will be priced at Rs. 20.75 lakh. Meanwhile, the Chief Bobber Dark Horse and Super Chief Limited should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 24 lakh and Rs. 26 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).

