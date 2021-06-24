2022 INFINITI QX60 revealed with all-new design and tech features
Nissan's luxury car division INFINITI has taken the wraps off the 2022 iteration of its QX60 model. It shares its underpinnings with the Nissan Pathfinder but offers an updated styling, a more premium cabin, and lots of new-age tech features. The vehicle runs on a 3.5-liter V6 engine, which is linked to a new 9-speed transmission. Here's our roundup.
It offers sleek headlamps and a motion-activated tailgate
The 2022 INFINITI QX60 features an eye-catching look with a muscular bonnet, a large blacked-out mesh grille with chrome outline, a narrow air dam, and Kimono-fold patterns within the sleek headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, and 10-spoke designer wheels. A shark fin antenna, a motion-activated tailgate, and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear section.
The car runs on a 295hp V6 engine
The 2022 INFINITI QX60 draws power from a 3.5-liter V6 engine that is tuned to produce 295hp of maximum power and 366Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox.
Inside, there is a 12.3-inch touchscreen console
The new INFINITI QX60 offers a spacious 7-seater cabin with semi-aniline leather seats, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, a sunroof, USB ports for charging, and Wi-Fi hotspot. It also packs a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are multiple airbags and a ProPILOT Assist system that automatically slows the SUV to meet posted speed limits.
2022 INFINITI QX60: Pricing
The official pricing and availability details of the 2022 INFINITI QX60 have not been revealed as of now. However, it will carry a premium over the current model, which costs $44,350 (roughly Rs. 33 lakh).