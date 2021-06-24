2022 INFINITI QX60 revealed with all-new design and tech features

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 12:06 pm

Nissan's luxury car division INFINITI has taken the wraps off the 2022 iteration of its QX60 model. It shares its underpinnings with the Nissan Pathfinder but offers an updated styling, a more premium cabin, and lots of new-age tech features. The vehicle runs on a 3.5-liter V6 engine, which is linked to a new 9-speed transmission. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It offers sleek headlamps and a motion-activated tailgate

The 2022 INFINITI QX60 features an eye-catching look with a muscular bonnet, a large blacked-out mesh grille with chrome outline, a narrow air dam, and Kimono-fold patterns within the sleek headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, and 10-spoke designer wheels. A shark fin antenna, a motion-activated tailgate, and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear section.

Information

The car runs on a 295hp V6 engine

The 2022 INFINITI QX60 draws power from a 3.5-liter V6 engine that is tuned to produce 295hp of maximum power and 366Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

Inside, there is a 12.3-inch touchscreen console

The new INFINITI QX60 offers a spacious 7-seater cabin with semi-aniline leather seats, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, a sunroof, USB ports for charging, and Wi-Fi hotspot. It also packs a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are multiple airbags and a ProPILOT Assist system that automatically slows the SUV to meet posted speed limits.

Information

2022 INFINITI QX60: Pricing

The official pricing and availability details of the 2022 INFINITI QX60 have not been revealed as of now. However, it will carry a premium over the current model, which costs $44,350 (roughly Rs. 33 lakh).