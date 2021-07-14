2022 Jeep Compass debuts with all-new cabin, minor styling updates

Jeep reveals its 2022 Compass SUV

The 2022 Jeep Compass SUV has been showcased at the Chicago Auto Show in the US. It is offered in five trims: Sport, Latitude, Latitude LUX, Limited, and Trailhawk. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive design and an all-new cabin with a host of safety options. It is powered by a 177hp, 2.4-liter, 4-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

The car has a sleek black grille and LED headlights

The 2022 Jeep Compass has a sculpted bonnet, a sleek blacked-out grille, a wide air vent, and new LED headlights. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, side steppers, and designer multi-spoke wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, a window wiper, and redesigned wrap-around taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It runs on a 177hp, 2.4-liter engine

The 2022 Jeep Compass is powered by a 2.4-liter, 4-cylinder engine that generates 177hp/233Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed automatic gearbox on the two-wheel-drive models and a 9-speed automatic transmission on the all-wheel-drive variants.

The vehicle offers ventilated rear seats and Highway Assist

The 2022 Jeep Compass has a premium cabin with auto climate control, heated/ventilated seats, streamlined cup holders, and a new multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls. It packs a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.4-inch/10.1-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system with support for Alexa, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Multiple airbags, automatic braking, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and Highway Assist are also available.

2022 Jeep Compass : Pricing and availability

The 2022 Jeep Compass should be up for grabs in the US later this year. The SUV is expected to carry a slight premium over the outgoing model which starts at $24,495 (around Rs. 18.2 lakh).