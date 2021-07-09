Home / News / Auto News / 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe previewed in official images
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe previewed in official images

Harshita Malik
Jeep has previewed the 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe model during the Stellantis EV Day 2021 event. The company will unveil the Grand Cherokee line-up at the 2021 New York International Auto Show as part of its 'Zero Emission, 100% Freedom' vision. The 2-row Grand Cherokee 4xe looks similar to its longer sibling, the Cherokee L, and will be available as a plug-in hybrid model.

It has a 7-box grille with chrome accents

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe features an eye-catching look with a dual-tone paintwork, a muscular bonnet, a 7-box grille with chrome accents, a large air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around taillights are present on the rear.

It will be backed by a plug-in hybrid powertrain

The 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe is likely to borrow its powertrain from the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Hence, it may offer a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, twin electric motors, and a 17kWh battery pack. The total power out should be rated at around 375hp/637Nm.

Interiors

The SUV should offer a premium and tech-forward cabin

Details regarding the interiors of the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe are unknown as of now. However, it is expected to offer an upscale cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, automatic climate control, and a parking camera. It should also house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For safety, multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS, and EBD are expected.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: Pricing and availability

Jeep will introduce the Cherokee 4xe when it announces the expanded Grand Cherokee line-up at the 2021 New York International Auto Show, that starts from August 20. Going by its specifications, the Cherokee 4xe may be priced at around Rs. 75 lakh in India.

Harley-Davidson's LiveWire ONE e-bike launched at around Rs. 16.4 lakh

