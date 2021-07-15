Home / News / Auto News / 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S, with new color options, goes official
Auto

2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S, with new color options, goes official

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 01:12 pm
2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S, with new color options, goes official
2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S launched in the US at around Rs. 5.4 lakh

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched its 2022 Vulcan S cruiser motorcycle in the US. It should reach India by the end of this year. The bike is offered in two new shades: Pearl Robotic White and Metallic Matte Graphite Gray. A new Cafe variant that sports certain cosmetic tweaks has also been introduced. However, there are no mechanical changes made to the new model.

In this article
Design

The bike offers a semi-digital instrument console and full-LED lighting

The 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, an underbelly exhaust, and an oval-shaped headlight. It packs a semi-digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. The Cafe variant is differentiated by a short tinted windscreen and triple-tone paintwork combining Candy Steel Furnace Orange, Ebony, and Pearl Robotic White shades.

Information

It is fueled by a 60hp, 649cc engine

The 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S draws power from a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 60hp of power at 7,500rpm and 62.4Nm of peak torque at 6,600rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with 7-step adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S starts at $7,299 (around Rs. 5.4 lakh) for the standard model and goes up to $7,899 (roughly Rs. 5.9 lakh) for the Cafe variant. It should make its way to India by the end of 2021.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
KTM 250 Adventure gets a temporary price-cut of Rs. 25,000

Latest News

Lamborghini Huracan STO debuts in India at Rs. 5 crore

Auto

Nokia G20 goes on sale in India via Amazon

Technology

Fuel prices hiked again, petrol costs Rs. 101.54/liter in Delhi

Business

Decoding the records Lionel Messi can script in 2021-22 season

Sports

Ram Madhvani, Sony Pictures India team up for underwater thriller

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

KTM 250 Adventure gets a temporary price-cut of Rs. 25,000

Auto

Facelifted Tata Tigor EV debuts under new 'XPRES' brand

Auto

2022 Kia Ceed, with several styling updates, unveiled

Auto

Ford India to launch Figo's automatic variant on July 22

Auto

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is now Rs. 4,400 more expensive

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2022 Kawasaki Z125 PRO launched at around Rs. 2.45 lakh

Auto

Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE bike launched at around Rs. 9 lakh

Auto

2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S bike revealed for the global markets

Auto

2022 Kawasaki Z900RS available in a new shade in US

Auto

Kawasaki News

2022 Kawasaki W800, with fresh color scheme, previewed

Auto

Kawasaki's track-only Ninja H2R costs more than a luxury car

Auto

Deliveries of the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 begin in India

Auto

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 arrives in China in new shades

Auto

Deliveries of BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 bike to commence soon

Auto
Trending Topics