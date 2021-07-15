2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S, with new color options, goes official

2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S launched in the US at around Rs. 5.4 lakh

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched its 2022 Vulcan S cruiser motorcycle in the US. It should reach India by the end of this year. The bike is offered in two new shades: Pearl Robotic White and Metallic Matte Graphite Gray. A new Cafe variant that sports certain cosmetic tweaks has also been introduced. However, there are no mechanical changes made to the new model.

Design

The bike offers a semi-digital instrument console and full-LED lighting

The 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, an underbelly exhaust, and an oval-shaped headlight. It packs a semi-digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. The Cafe variant is differentiated by a short tinted windscreen and triple-tone paintwork combining Candy Steel Furnace Orange, Ebony, and Pearl Robotic White shades.

Information

It is fueled by a 60hp, 649cc engine

The 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S draws power from a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 60hp of power at 7,500rpm and 62.4Nm of peak torque at 6,600rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with 7-step adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S starts at $7,299 (around Rs. 5.4 lakh) for the standard model and goes up to $7,899 (roughly Rs. 5.9 lakh) for the Cafe variant. It should make its way to India by the end of 2021.