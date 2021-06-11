Home / News / Auto News / 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S bike revealed for the global markets
2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S bike revealed for the global markets

Dwaipayan Roy
2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S bike revealed for the global markets
2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S revealed, gets two colors

Kawasaki has unveiled its 2022 Vulcan S cruiser bike for the international markets. It is offered in a Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray with Matte Graphite Gray scheme, which pairs two shades of gray with green highlights. A Pearl Robotic White color option, with fuel tank graphics and blue accents on the radiator guard, is also available. However, the powertrain and features remain unchanged.

In this article
Design

The bike has a full-LED lighting setup

The 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S sits on a high-tensile steel diamond frame and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, a lengthy exhaust, raised handlebars, and an oval-shaped headlight. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer alloy wheels. It has a 14-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 223kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 60hp, 649cc engine

The 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S draws power from a 649cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 59.9hp and 62.7Nm of peak torque.

Safety

It has 41mm telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock absorber with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S carries a price-tag of $7,299 (around Rs. 5.3 lakh). It should make its way to India later this year or early 2022 and will take on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

