2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S bike revealed for the global markets

2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S revealed, gets two colors

Kawasaki has unveiled its 2022 Vulcan S cruiser bike for the international markets. It is offered in a Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray with Matte Graphite Gray scheme, which pairs two shades of gray with green highlights. A Pearl Robotic White color option, with fuel tank graphics and blue accents on the radiator guard, is also available. However, the powertrain and features remain unchanged.

The 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S sits on a high-tensile steel diamond frame and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, a lengthy exhaust, raised handlebars, and an oval-shaped headlight. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer alloy wheels. It has a 14-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 223kg.

The 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S draws power from a 649cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 59.9hp and 62.7Nm of peak torque.

In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock absorber with adjustable preload on the rear end.

2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S carries a price-tag of $7,299 (around Rs. 5.3 lakh). It should make its way to India later this year or early 2022 and will take on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.