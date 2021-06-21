2022 Kawasaki W800, with fresh color scheme, previewed

2022 Kawasaki W800 will come with new colors

Kawasaki is likely to launch the 2022 iteration of its W800 bike later this year. In the latest development, Kawasaki Indonesia has released a bunch of images, revealing its design features. The 2022 W800 model will be offered in Street and Cafe Racer styles, with the latter having a black headlight cowl, clip-on handlebars, and a different color scheme. Here's our roundup.

Design

It will ride on 18-inch wire-spoke wheels

The new W800 will sit on a double cradle high tensile steel frame and feature a retro look with a new glossy paintwork, a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, and chromed exhausts. It will sport an LED headlight, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and ride on 18-inch wire-spoke wheels. The Cafe Racer model will have a dual-tone seat, a headlight housing, and black mudguards.

Information

A 51hp, 773cc engine shall fuel the vehicle

The 2022 Kawasaki W800 is said to be powered by a 773cc, air-cooled engine which generates 51hp of power at 6,500rpm and 63Nm of peak torque at 4,800rpm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes will be available for rider's safety

For the rider's safety, the 2022 Kawasaki W800 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the cruiser bike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and dual shock absorbers on the rear side.

Information

2022 Kawasaki W800: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Kawasaki W800 will be announced at the time of launch in the coming months. Since no mechanical changes are expected, it is unlikely to receive a price-revision. In India, the current-generation model costs Rs. 7.19 lakh (ex-showroom).