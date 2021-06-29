Home / News / Auto News / 2022 Kawasaki Z125 PRO launched at around Rs. 2.45 lakh
2022 Kawasaki Z125 PRO launched at around Rs. 2.45 lakh

Dwaipayan Roy
2022 Kawasaki Z125 PRO launched in the US

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the 2022 version of its Z125 PRO bike in the US. Its arrival in India seems unclear. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty look and comes with an LCD instrument cluster as well as a halogen headlight. It is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. Here are more details.

The bike is available in three shades

The Z125 PRO has a sloping fuel tank with extensions, an underbelly exhaust, a single-piece seat with a strap in the middle, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs an LCD instrument cluster, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and rides on designer wheels. It is available in Pearl Shining Yellow, Pearl Robotic White/Candy Plasma Blue, and Metallic Flat Spark Black color options.

It is fueled by a 125cc, air-cooled engine

The 2022 Kawasaki Z125 PRO draws power from a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a peak torque of 9.62Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Kawasaki Z125 PRO is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. However, there is no ABS for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a single shocker on the rear end.

2022 Kawasaki Z125 PRO: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Kawasaki Z125 PRO sports a price-figure of $3,299 (around Rs. 2.45 lakh). However, the bike is unlikely to make its way to the Indian market.

