2022 Kawasaki Z900RS and Z900RS CAFE bikes launched in Indonesia

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 30, 2021, 12:23 am
Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched its 2022 Z900RS and Z900RS CAFE motorbikes in Indonesia. Their prices start at IDR 304,000,000 (around Rs. 15.56 lakh). As for the highlights, the motorcycles have an attractive look and are available with several riding aids. They draw power from a 948cc, inline 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bikes have a round headlight, a semi-digital instrument cluster

The 2022 Kawasaki Z900RS and Z900RS CAFE have a sporty design, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only seat, an upswept exhaust, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors. The bikes pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and ride on designer wheels. However, the CAFE variant is differentiated by a bikini fairing, different graphics, and a dual-tone saddle.

Information

They are fueled by a 107hp, 948cc engine

The 2022 Kawasaki Z900RS and Z900RS CAFE draw power from a 948cc, inline 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 107hp at 8,500rpm and 95Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

They are equipped with 41mm inverted front forks

The 2022 Kawasaki Z900RS and Z900RS CAFE are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS, a slipper and assist clutch, as well as a traction control system. Suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2022 Kawasaki Z900RS and Z900RS CAFE: Pricing and availability

In Indonesia, the standard 2022 Kawasaki Z900RS carries a price-tag of IDR 304,000,000 (around Rs. 15.56 lakh) while the CAFE variant is priced at IDR 316,000,000 (roughly Rs. 16.18 lakh). Details regarding their availability in India are unavailable as of now.

