2022 Kia Ceed, with several styling updates, unveiled

Auto

Written by
Harshita Malik
Jul 15, 2021
South Korean auto giant Kia has introduced the facelifted version of its Ceed model. The production for the four-wheeler will start in August at the company's plant in Zilina, Slovakia and deliveries will begin by Q4 2021. The 2022 Kia Ceed comes in multiple bodystyles, including hatchback, wagon, and ProCeed. The XCeed crossover will receive an update next year. Here's our roundup.

It sports a revised front grille and new headlights

The 2022 Kia Ceed features an eye-catching look with a sloping roofline, a revised front bumper, a redesigned grille with metallic accents, a wide blacked-out air dam, new headlights with integrated DRLs, and designer alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and wrap-around taillights are present on the rear section. It is offered in Experience Green, Yucca Steel Grey, Machined Bronze, and Lemon Splash color options.

The car offers a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and JBL speakers

The 2022 Kia Ceed gets an all-black cabin with five upholstery choices, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, heated seats, a USB charging port, and 2-zone automatic climate control. It also packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The vehicle also has an 8-speaker JBL sound system and a new shift knob.

It is available with a variety of powertrain choices

The 2022 Kia Ceed is offered with various engine options. There is a 120hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid setup; a 136hp, 1.6-liter diesel motor; a 160hp, 1.5-liter petrol mill; and a 204hp, 1.6-liter petrol motor. The plug-in hybrid version gets a 1.6-liter GDI engine, a 44.5kW electric motor, and an 8.9kWh battery. It produces a combined output of 141hp/265Nm.

2022 Kia Ceed: Pricing

Details pertaining to the pricing of the updated Kia Ceed range are yet to be revealed. However, considering the specifications and features, the line-up should carry a starting price-tag equivalent to Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

