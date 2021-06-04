Home / News / Auto News / 2022 Kia K5, with new badging, launched in the US
2022 Kia K5, with new badging, launched in the US

Dwaipayan Roy
2022 Kia K5, with new badging, launched in the US
Kia launches 2022 K5 sedan in the US

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has launched its 2022 K5 sedan in the US. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed look and is offered with a choice of two engines linked to an 8-speed AMT gearbox. It also gets a GT-Line AWD Premium package, which adds equipment such as a panoramic sunroof and a heated steering wheel.

Exteriors

The car has a blacked-out radiator grille

The 2022 Kia K5 has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet bearing the brand's new logo, a blacked-out radiator grille, LED projector headlights, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer wheels. A single wrap-around taillight and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

There are two engines on offer

The 2022 Kia K5 is offered with a 1.6-liter turbo engine that makes 180hp/264Nm and a 2.5-liter turbo mill that generates 290hp/422Nm. The motors are linked to an 8-speed AMT gearbox and an optional all-wheel-drive system.

The vehicle has a heated steering wheel, wireless chargers

Kia K5 comes with multiple wireless chargers, a surround-view monitor, and a standard navigation system. The GT-Line AWD Premium package also adds a heated steering wheel and a panoramic sunroof. The sedan packs a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the safety front, multiple airbags, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, and adaptive cruise control are available.

2022 Kia K5: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Kia K5 carries a starting price-tag of $23,690 (roughly Rs. 17.3 lakh) for the base-end LX FWD model. No details regarding its availability in India are currently known.

