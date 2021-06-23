Home / News / Auto News / 2022 Kia Soul hatchback debuts at around Rs. 14.2 lakh
2022 Kia Soul hatchback debuts at around Rs. 14.2 lakh

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 23, 2021, 12:40 pm
2022 Kia Soul hatchback debuts at around Rs. 14.2 lakh
2022 Kia Soul breaks cover in US

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has unveiled its 2022 Soul hatchback. It carries a starting price-tag of $19,190 (around Rs. 14.26 lakh) and is offered in six trim levels. As for the highlights, the car sports cosmetic updates and comes with a host of new features. It is offered with a choice of two engines. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car has the updated Kia badge and boomerang-shaped taillights

The 2022 Kia Soul has an aggressive look, featuring a flat bonnet, a minimalist grille, sleek headlights, and a wide air dam. An updated Kia badge on the hood and wheel center caps are also available. The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. Boomerang-shaped taillights and dual exhaust tips are visible on the rear.

Information

There are two engine choices on offer

The 2022 Kia Soul is offered with a 2.0-liter, inline-four petrol engine that makes 147hp of power and a 1.6-liter, turbocharged, inline-four mill that generates a maximum power of 201hp. Transmission duties are taken care of by a CVT or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle has USB chargers and a flat-bottom steering wheel

The 2022 Kia Soul has a 5-seater cabin with dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, twin USB chargers, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It packs an 8.0-inch/10.25-inch infotainment console with support for navigation. To ensure the passengers' safety, an engine immobilizer, blind-spot collision warning, lane-keeping assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, driver attention warning, and multiple airbags are available.

Information

2022 Kia Soul: Pricing

In the US, the 2022 Kia Soul starts at $19,190 (around Rs. 14.26 lakh) for the base LX model and goes up to $27,790 (roughly Rs. 20.66 lakh) for the range-topping Turbo variant.

