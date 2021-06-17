2022 Kia Telluride SUV, with more tech features, breaks cover

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 12:40 pm

Kia unveils its 2022 Telluride SUV

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has unveiled its 2022 Telluride SUV in the US. It is offered in four trims: LX, S, EX, and SX. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a slightly refreshed look and a spacious cabin with standard equipment. It is expected to draw power from a 3.8-liter V6 petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a black mesh grille and L-shaped taillights

The 2022 Kia Telluride has an imposing look, featuring a muscular bonnet, a black mesh grille surrounded by chrome, a silvered skid plate, and square-ish headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke wheels. Inverted L-shaped taillights, a window wiper, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is fueled by a 291hp, 3.8-liter engine

The 2022 Kia Telluride is likely to draw power from a 3.8-liter V6 petrol engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The mill generates 291hp of power at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 355Nm at 5,200rpm.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console

The 2022 Kia Telluride has a spacious 3-row cabin with automatic climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, a head-up display, and a multifunctional steering wheel with navigation-based smart cruise control. It packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), and Safe Exit Assist (SEA) ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

2022 Kia Telluride: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Kia Telluride carries a starting price-tag of $32,790 (around Rs. 24.17 lakh) and goes up to $46,890 (roughly Rs. 34.5 lakh). The vehicle should make its way to dealerships later this year.