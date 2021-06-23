2022 KTM 450 RALLY FACTORY REPLICA breaks cover: Details here

Jun 23, 2021

KTM has announced a new 450 RALLY FACTORY REPLICA off-road bike, which has been developed with feedback from the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team. It has been manufactured for multi-stage cross country racing and is limited to only 80 units. The two-wheeler runs on a 450cc engine and offers an upgraded suspension. Here's our roundup.

Design

It features a slim body and rides on knobby tires

The 2022 KTM 450 RALLY FACTORY REPLICA sits on a chrome-moly tubular space frame and offers a slim body with White and Orange color scheme, a single-piece flat-type seat, an upswept exhaust, and golden-colored front suspension. Dimensions-wise, it has a seat height of 960mm, a ground clearance of 312mm, and weighs 139kg. The two-wheeler rides on wire-spoke wheels wrapped in knobby tires.

Information

The motorbike runs on a 450cc engine

The 2022 KTM 450 RALLY FACTORY REPLICA is fueled by a 450cc, SOHC, single-shaft, 4-stroke engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The power figures are yet to be revealed.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

For the rider's safety, the 2022 KTM 450 RALLY FACTORY REPLICA is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. However, there is no ABS on offer. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by 48mm closed cartridge XACT PRO forks on the front and a new WP XACT PRO shock on the rear end.

Information

2022 KTM 450 RALLY FACTORY REPLICA: Pricing and availability

The 2022 KTM 450 RALLY FACTORY REPLICA bike is priced at €25,900 (roughly Rs. 23 lakh) and only 80 units will be manufactured. It will be up for grabs from September this year.