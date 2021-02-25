2022 Land Rover Defender, with a 518hp V8 engine, unveiled

The Defender V8 is also offered in a special variant called Carpathian Edition. It has a gray-colored body and skid plates, while the hood, roof, and tailgate are finished in Narvik Black. The exteriors are protected by a special film with a semi-matte finish.
The pricing details of the 2022 Defender V8 are yet to be announced. However, in the US, it should start at around $85,000 (roughly Rs. 61.6 lakh) for the two-door 90 model and around $90,000 (approximately Rs. 65.2 lakh) for the four-door 110 variant.