Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, with refreshed design and interiors, unveiled

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 15, 2021, 11:33 am
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, with refreshed design and interiors, unveiled
Mercedes-Benz reveals 2022 AMG GT 4-Door Coupe model

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the facelifted version of its AMG GT 4-Door Coupe model. It will go on sale in the US later this year. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed design and an updated cabin with many features. Under the hood, it draws power from a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-six engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports a wide grille with vertical slats

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe has a muscular hood, a wide grille with vertical slats, sleek headlights, and wrap-around taillamps. It is available in Starling Blue Metallic, Cashmere White Magno, and Starling Blue Magno shades. There is also a Manufaktur Exclusive Edition variant which has a Rubellite Red Metallic paintwork, a silver chrome exterior package, and runs on 21-inch AMG wheels.

Interiors

It has a premium 5-seater cabin with leather upholstery

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe has a 5-seater cabin with an optional rear bench, different kinds of leather upholstery including Sienna Brown and Neva Grey, and a heated AMG Performance steering wheel. It houses a co-joined display for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment console, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree-view camera system. The Manufaktur Exclusive Edition also gets illuminated door sills and special badging.

Performance

The GT43 model is fueled by a 362hp hybrid powertrain

The GT43 model runs on a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-six engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The powertrain makes 362hp/500Nm, and is linked to a 9-speed DCT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The GT53 variant adds an electric supercharger to that powertrain and boosts the output to 429hp/520Nm. The engine information of the V8-powered 63 and 63 S models is yet to be revealed.

Information

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe will arrive in the US later this year. As for the pocket-pinch, It should carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at $89,900 (around Rs. 65.8 lakh).

