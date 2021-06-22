Home / News / Auto News / 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL convertible spotted testing; design details revealed
Auto

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL convertible spotted testing; design details revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 12:05 am
2022 Mercedes-AMG SL convertible spotted testing; design details revealed
Spy shots reveal design of 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL

German automaker Mercedes-Benz is expected to unveil its 2022 AMG SL convertible in the coming weeks. In the latest development, a partially camouflaged test mule of the car has been spied testing, revealing key design details. As per the images, the vehicle will have a fabric roof, a Panamericana grille, pop-out door handles and quad exhaust tips. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car will have a deployable rear spoiler

The Mercedes-AMG SL will have a sloping roofline, a lengthy hood, a large Panamericana grille, chunky air vents with a mesh pattern, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, pop-out door handles, and star-spoked wheels. A deployable rear spoiler, quad exhaust tips, and narrow taillamps will be available on the rear end.

Information

It might run on an 800hp hybrid powertrain

The range-topping SL 73 variant will be fueled by a plug-in-hybrid powertrain. It will use a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine and an electric motor to generate around 800hp. The entry-level SL 43 will have a rear-wheel drive, while other variants will get all-wheel drive system.

Interiors

The vehicle will have a 2+2 cabin layout

Mercedes-AMG SL will have a 2+2 cabin layout, including two full-sized front seats and two smaller seats on the rear. Auto climate control and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel might also be available. The car should house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, a parking camera, and ABS with EBD are likely to ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Mercedes-AMG SL: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL will break cover in the weeks to come. In the US, the convertible should carry a starting price-tag of around $85,000 (around Rs. 63 lakh). Its availability in India is unclear as of now.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Yamaha FZ-X's accessory range revealed: Check prices here

Latest News

Prior to unveiling, 2022 Toyota Tundra previewed in official image

Auto

Mi 11 Ultra (global) appears on Geekbench with Android 12

Technology

Raghuram Rajan, Esther Duflo in Tamil Nadu's economic advisory council

India

These are the contestants who made it to 'KKK' top-5

Entertainment

Google Messages app to get pinch-to-zoom feature, years after Samsung

Technology

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki to increase prices of its cars from July

Auto

Mercedes commences deliveries of Maybach GLS SUV in India

Auto

Honda Activa 125 available with cashback worth Rs. 3,500

Auto

SKODA KUSHAQ to be delivered in India from July onwards

Auto

Bookings of Jaguar F‑PACE SVR SUV now open in India

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, with refreshed design and interiors, unveiled

Auto

Mercedes-Benz S-Class to debut in India by June-end

Auto

Prior to unveiling, Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate found testing

Auto

MANSORY introduces limited-run Mercedes-AMG G 63 VIVA EDITION

Auto