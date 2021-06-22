2022 Mercedes-AMG SL convertible spotted testing; design details revealed

Spy shots reveal design of 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL

German automaker Mercedes-Benz is expected to unveil its 2022 AMG SL convertible in the coming weeks. In the latest development, a partially camouflaged test mule of the car has been spied testing, revealing key design details. As per the images, the vehicle will have a fabric roof, a Panamericana grille, pop-out door handles and quad exhaust tips. Here are more details.

The car will have a deployable rear spoiler

The Mercedes-AMG SL will have a sloping roofline, a lengthy hood, a large Panamericana grille, chunky air vents with a mesh pattern, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, pop-out door handles, and star-spoked wheels. A deployable rear spoiler, quad exhaust tips, and narrow taillamps will be available on the rear end.

It might run on an 800hp hybrid powertrain

The range-topping SL 73 variant will be fueled by a plug-in-hybrid powertrain. It will use a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine and an electric motor to generate around 800hp. The entry-level SL 43 will have a rear-wheel drive, while other variants will get all-wheel drive system.

The vehicle will have a 2+2 cabin layout

Mercedes-AMG SL will have a 2+2 cabin layout, including two full-sized front seats and two smaller seats on the rear. Auto climate control and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel might also be available. The car should house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, a parking camera, and ABS with EBD are likely to ensure the passengers' safety.

Mercedes-AMG SL: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL will break cover in the weeks to come. In the US, the convertible should carry a starting price-tag of around $85,000 (around Rs. 63 lakh). Its availability in India is unclear as of now.