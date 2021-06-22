2022 PEUGEOT 308 SW compact wagon breaks cover

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 11:49 am

PEUGEOT reveals its 308 SW wagon in Europe

PEUGEOT has unveiled the 308 SW compact wagon in Europe. It will be up for grabs there next year. As for the highlights, the car is slightly longer than its predecessor and sports certain cosmetic updates. It also has an upmarket cabin and is offered with a choice of petrol, diesel as well as plug-in hybrid powertrains. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a large grille and matrix LED headlamps

The PEUGEOT 308 SW has a muscular hood, a large grille with chrome studs, a wide air dam, and matrix LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer 16- to 18-inch wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, faux twin exhaust tips, and a window wiper are available on the rear. The car is 60mm longer than its predecessor.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a sunroof and a flat-bottom steering wheel

The PEUGEOT 308 SW has a spacious cabin with a 12V power outlet, bag hooks, two storage nets, a sunroof, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses two 10.0-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment console. Multiple airbags are also available. The vehicle has a cargo capacity of 608-liter.

Performance

There are multiple powertrains on offer

PEUGEOT 308 SW is offered with two plug-in hybrid powertrains, which share a 12.4kWh battery pack, 81kW electric motor, 8-speed automatic gearbox, and a 150hp/180hp petrol engine. They deliver a combined output of 180hp and 225hp, respectively. A 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 110hp/130hp and a 130hp, 1.5-liter diesel mill are also available. A 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic gearbox handle transmission duties.

Information

PEUGEOT 308 SW: Pricing and availability

The PEUGEOT 308 SW will be assembled at Stellantis's Mulhouse facility and will arrive in European markets next year. However, in the UK, it is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around £23,000 (around Rs. 23.7 lakh).