2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring, with 502hp engine, revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 12:39 pm
Porsche reveals its 911 GT3 Touring sports car

German automaker Porsche has revealed the 2022 Touring version of its 911 GT3 model. It will be up for grabs in the US later this year. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle gets cosmetic updates both inside and out. It draws power from a 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated, flat-six engine and has a top-speed of 317km/h. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has an automatic rear spoiler

The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a wide air dam, and oval-shaped headlights. It is flanked by large windows with silver trim surrounds, ORVMs, and 20/21-inch wheels. An automatically extending rear spoiler, a wrap-around taillamp, a GT3 Touring badge on the bumper, and silver-finished (satin black optional) twin exhaust tips are available on the rear.

It is fueled by a 502hp, 4.0-liter engine

The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is powered by a 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated, flat-six engine that makes 502hp/469Nm, and is linked to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed PDK gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-97km/h in 3.2 seconds and clock a top-speed of 317km/h.

The vehicle has two seats and leather upholstery

The Porsche 911 GT3 Touring has a luxurious 2-seater cabin with leather upholstery, door sill guards, brushed black aluminium trim elements, Porsche Crests embossed on the headrests, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless Apple CarPlay. An optional Bose surround sound system and multiple airbags are also available.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring carries a starting price-tag of $161,000 (around Rs. 1.2 crore) and will go on sale later this year. However, its availability in India is unclear as of now.

