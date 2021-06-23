Home / News / Auto News / 2022 Porsche 911 GTS, with a 473hp engine, goes official
2022 Porsche 911 GTS, with a 473hp engine, goes official

Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 23, 2021
2022 Porsche 911 GTS, with a 473hp engine, goes official
Porsche unveils the GTS variant of its 911 car

German automaker Porsche has unveiled the GTS variant of its 911 car. It is positioned between the Carrera S and Turbo trims. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a head-turning look and a luxurious cabin with many features. It draws power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, inline-six engine that generates 473hp of maximum power. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has LED headlights and twin exhaust tips

The Porsche 911 GTS has a sloping roofline, an engine cover grille, a Satin Black-colored lip spoiler, and LED headlamps with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus. The car is flanked by body-colored ORVMs, center-lock alloy wheels, and GTS badging on the doors. Darkened taillamps, twin round exhaust tips, and a GTS badge are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It is fueled by a 473hp, 3.0-liter engine

The Porsche 911 GTS is powered by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, inline-six engine that generates a maximum power of 473hp and a peak torque of 569Nm. The mill is linked to a 7-speed manual or an 8-speed PDK gearbox.

The vehicle offers a GT Sport steering wheel

Porsche 911 GTS has a luxurious cabin, featuring sport seats with 4-way adjustable lateral support and a GT Sport steering wheel. The door handles, storage compartment lid, armrests, and gear lever covered in Race-Tex material. It packs a touchscreen console running on Porsche Communication Management 6.0, which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A Porsche Track Precision app and multiple airbags are also available.

Porsche 911 GTS: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Porsche 911 GTS carries a starting price-tag of $136,700 (around Rs. 1.01 crore) and its deliveries should start in early 2022. However, no information regarding its availability in India is currently available.

