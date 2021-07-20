Home / News / Auto News / 2022 Porsche Macan launched in the US at $54,900
2022 Porsche Macan launched in the US at $54,900

Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 20, 2021
2022 Porsche Macan launched in the US at $54,900
Porsche reveals its 2022 Macan crossover

German automaker Porsche has revealed the 2022 version of its Macan performance-oriented crossover. It is offered in three trims: standard, S, and GTS. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed design and a luxurious cabin with a host of safety features. It is offered with a choice of multiple engines and has a top-speed of 272km/h. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a large black grille and quad exhausts

Porsche Macan has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a black grille with vents, and LED headlights. It is flanked by side blades with a 3D texture, and 19/21-inch multi-spoke wheels. A black diffuser, a full-width taillight, and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear. An optional sport package for the GTS adds glossy black ORVMs and 21-inch wheels shod in high-performance tires.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a 10.9-inch infotainment console and multiple airbags

The 2022 Porsche Macan has a premium cabin, featuring a redesigned center console with haptic touch elements, a shorter gear stalk, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel sourced from the 911 model. It packs an analog clock and a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, lane-keep assist, and park assist ensure the passengers' safety.

Performance

It can sprint from 0-97km/h in 4.1 seconds

The standard Macan gets a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine that makes 261hp/400Nm. The S trim offers a 375hp, 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 mill. The GTS variant packs a 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 motor that churns out 434hp. With the optional Sport Chrono Package, the car can sprint from 0-97km/h in 4.1 seconds and hit a top-speed of 272km/h. A 7-speed PDK gearbox is available as standard.

Information

2022 Porsche Macan: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Porsche Macan performance crossover carries a starting price-tag of $54,900 (around Rs. 41.09 lakh). The car will make its way to the dealerships early next year.

