2022 Subaru Impreza announced at around Rs. 14 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 11:24 am

2022 Subaru Impreza unveiled in the US

Subaru has announced the 2022 version of its Impreza model in the US. It carries a starting price-tag of $18,795 (around Rs. 14 lakh) and is offered in four trims: Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited. As for the highlights, the car is available in a new shade and draws power from a 2.0-liter boxer engine that makes 152hp of power. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is available in a Sapphire Blue Pearl shade

The 2022 Subaru Impreza has a muscular hood, a grille with a chrome slat, a wide air vent, sleek headlights, and Sapphire Blue Pearl paintwork. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels (roof rails are available on the hatchback variant). Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper can be seen on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is fueled by a 152hp, 2.0-liter engine

The 2022 Subaru Impreza draws power from a 2.0-liter boxer engine that generates a maximum power of 152hp and a peak torque of 197Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox along with an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The vehicle offers multiple airbags and an 8.0-inch infotainment system

The 2022 Subaru Impreza has a spacious black/ivory-colored cabin with auto climate control, a Harman Kardon audio system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, as well as Lead Vehicle Start Alert are available.

Information

2022 Subaru Impreza: Pricing

In the US, the 2022 Subaru Impreza starts at $18,795 (around Rs. 14 lakh) for the base sedan model and goes up to $26,395 (roughly Rs. 19.5 lakh) for the Limited hatchback variant.