Home / News / Auto News / 2022 Subaru Impreza announced at around Rs. 14 lakh
Auto

2022 Subaru Impreza announced at around Rs. 14 lakh

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 11:24 am
2022 Subaru Impreza announced at around Rs. 14 lakh
2022 Subaru Impreza unveiled in the US

Subaru has announced the 2022 version of its Impreza model in the US. It carries a starting price-tag of $18,795 (around Rs. 14 lakh) and is offered in four trims: Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited. As for the highlights, the car is available in a new shade and draws power from a 2.0-liter boxer engine that makes 152hp of power. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car is available in a Sapphire Blue Pearl shade

The 2022 Subaru Impreza has a muscular hood, a grille with a chrome slat, a wide air vent, sleek headlights, and Sapphire Blue Pearl paintwork. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels (roof rails are available on the hatchback variant). Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper can be seen on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is fueled by a 152hp, 2.0-liter engine

The 2022 Subaru Impreza draws power from a 2.0-liter boxer engine that generates a maximum power of 152hp and a peak torque of 197Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox along with an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The vehicle offers multiple airbags and an 8.0-inch infotainment system

The 2022 Subaru Impreza has a spacious black/ivory-colored cabin with auto climate control, a Harman Kardon audio system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, as well as Lead Vehicle Start Alert are available.

Information

2022 Subaru Impreza: Pricing

In the US, the 2022 Subaru Impreza starts at $18,795 (around Rs. 14 lakh) for the base sedan model and goes up to $26,395 (roughly Rs. 19.5 lakh) for the Limited hatchback variant.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Honda N7X to be offered in four trims: Details here

Latest News

WI vs SA, Day 3: Here are the key takeaways

Sports

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA review: Should you buy it?

Auto

Sensex tanks nearly 600 points in early trade

Business

Free COVID-19 vaccination for all adults from today: Details here

India

Yoga remains a 'ray of hope' during COVID-19: PM Modi

India

Latest Auto News

Ahead of launch, BMW 5 Series (facelift) arrives at dealerships

Auto

Maruti Suzuki EECO Ambulance becomes cheaper thanks to revised GST

Auto

FAME II subsidy revision: Hero Optima HX's prices reduced

Auto

Revolt RV400 e-bike sold out in less than two hours

Auto

Force Gurkha to be launched in India in Q3 2021

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched in India at Rs. 2.17 crore

Auto

SUBARU Forester (facelift), with refreshed design and new features, unveiled

Auto

Jaguar F-PACE (facelift) SUV launched at Rs. 70 lakh

Auto

Variants and features of 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA sedan revealed

Auto
Trending Topics