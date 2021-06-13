Home / News / Auto News / 2022 Suzuki Burgman 200 maxi-style scooter unveiled in the US
2022 Suzuki Burgman 200 maxi-style scooter unveiled in the US

Dwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Suzuki has unveiled its 2022 Burgman 200 maxi-style scooter in the US. However, its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a large windscreen, multiple storage compartments, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Under the hood, it draws power from a 200cc, single-cylinder engine linked to a CVT gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter is available in three color options

The Burgman 200 has a stepped-up single-piece seat, raised windscreen, aluminum-finished exhaust shield, and a 10.5-liter fuel tank. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, a split headlamp setup, a 41-liter under-seat storage compartment, and two compartments in the front apron with 5.5-liter and 7-liter capacity each. The scooter is offered in three shades: Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Pearl Brilliant White, and New Titan Black.

It runs on a 200cc, liquid-cooled engine

The 2022 Suzuki Burgman 200 draws power from a 200cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, SOHC engine paired to a CVT gearbox. However, the power figures of the maxi-style scooter are yet to be revealed.

It has dual-channel ABS for better handling

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Suzuki Burgman 200 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2022 Suzuki Burgman 200: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Suzuki Burgman 200 sports a price figure of $4,999 (around Rs. 3.65 lakh) and will be up for grabs soon. However, the scooter will not debut in India as the company will not be able to price it competitively here.

Trending Topics