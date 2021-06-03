2022 Toyota Corolla Cross, with a 169hp powertrain, breaks cover

Toyota unveils Corolla Cross SUV for the US market

Japanese automaker Toyota has unveiled its Corolla Cross sub-compact SUV for the US market. To recall, the car had debuted in the ASEAN markets last year and will make its way to the US as a 2022 model. It is offered in L, LE, and XLE variants, and runs on a 2.0-liter engine that churns out 169hp of maximum power. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports a large black grille and squared-off wheel arches

The 2022 Corolla Cross is based on the Toyota New Global Architecture C (TNGA-C) platform. It features a muscular bonnet, a large blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, a roof-mounted rear spoiler, sleek LED DRLs, and wrap-around taillights. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, dual-shade ORVMs, black wheel cladding, as well as 17-inch steel or 18-inch alloy wheels.

Information

It is powered by a 169hp, 2.0-liter motor

The US-specific 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross draws power from a 2.0-liter mill that generates 169hp of maximum power and 203Nm of peak torque. The engine is linked to a CVT gearbox along with a front-wheel-drive or an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

Inside the cabin, the vehicle is loaded with tech features

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with 10-way power-adjustable front seats, USB ports on the front and rear for charging, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. There is an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the four-wheeler has nine airbags, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, depending upon the variants.

Information

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross: Pricing

The pricing details of the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross in the US will be revealed during its launch. For reference, in Thailand, it carries a starting price-tag of THB 989,000 (roughly Rs. 23 lakh).