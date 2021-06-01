New-generation Toyota Land Cruiser teased; to debut on June 9

Japanese automaker Toyota has announced via a teaser that its new-generation Land Cruiser model will be unveiled on June 9. As for the highlights, the flagship SUV will have an aggressive design and an upmarket cabin with lots of features. It will be offered with a V6 petrol as well as a V6 diesel engine. Here are more details.

The Land Cruiser will be based on the TNGA-F platform and shall have an aluminium roof, a muscular bonnet, a multi-slat chromed grille, and sleek headlights. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke wheels. A window wiper and wrap-around taillights will be available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, the car will be 4,985mm long and have a wheelbase of 2,850mm.

The new Land Cruiser will be powered by a 3.5-liter, turbocharged, V6 petrol engine that makes 409hp/650Nm and a 3.3-liter V6 diesel mill that generates 302hp/700Nm. Transmission duties on the car will be taken care of by a 10-speed AMT gearbox.

The Land Cruiser will have a spacious cabin, featuring 4-zone auto climate control, a head-up display, a 14-speaker JBL sound system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a 12.3-inch infotainment console and a pair of 11.6-inch tablets for the entertainment of rear-seat passengers. Multiple airbags, a 3D multi-terrain monitor, and a 360-degree-view camera will ensure the passengers' safety.

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Land Cruiser will be revealed at the June 9 event. However, in India, it is likely to arrive via CBU route and bear a price-tag of around Rs. 2 crore (ex-showroom).