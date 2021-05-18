2022 Toyota Land Cruiser could debut by May-end

Toyota will reportedly unveil the 2022 Land Cruiser SUV by the end of this month or early June. As per the leaks, it will be offered in three variants, namely, GX-R, GR-S, and ZX (depending on the market). The new Land Cruiser will come with an updated cabin, a muscular body, and will be offered with petrol and diesel engine options. Here's our roundup.

The vehicle will sport tri-projector LED headlamps

The upcoming Toyota Land Cruiser will have a boxy stance with a large, horizontal slat grille, a muscular bonnet, and a rear spoiler. For lighting, it may house tri-projector LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and new LED taillights. On the sides, the four-wheeler will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and 18- to 20-inch alloy wheels.

It shall be offered with two turbocharged engine choices

The Toyota Land Cruiser is said to come with two turbocharged V6 engine options, including a 3.3-liter diesel motor that makes 304hp/687Nm and a 3.5-liter petrol mill that generates 414hp/589Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

There will be a 12.3-inch infotainment system

The Toyota Land Cruiser will offer a spacious cabin with premium leather upholstery, a multi-spoke steering wheel, 4-zone automatic climate control, and a 14-speaker JBL sound system. It will also have a head-up display, a 12.3-inch infotainment panel with connected car technology, and dual 11.6-inch touchscreens for rear-seat passengers. For safety, the vehicle will have multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and 3D multi-terrain monitor.

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser: Pricing and availability

At present, the pricing and availability details of the 2022 Land Cruiser are very much a secret. However, it is expected to arrive in India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) model with a price-tag of around Rs. 2 crore (ex-showroom).