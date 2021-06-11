Home / News / Auto News / 2022 Volkswagen Multivan T7, with a hybrid powertrain, unveiled
2022 Volkswagen Multivan T7, with a hybrid powertrain, unveiled

Dwaipayan Roy
Volkswagen reveals its next-generation Multivan T7

German automaker Volkswagen has revealed the Multivan T7 as its next-generation multi-purpose van. The pricing details of the vehicle are yet to be revealed. As for the highlights, the MPV looks eye-catching and has a spacious cabin with lots of features. It is offered with a choice of two petrol engines and a hybrid powertrain. Here are more details.

Exteriors

It has a sleek chromed grille and sliding rear doors

The 2022 Volkswagen Multivan T7 has a short bonnet, a sleek chromed grille, narrow headlights, a wide air dam, and dual-tone paintwork. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, designer wheels, and sliding rear doors. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it is slightly larger compared to the outgoing model.

Interiors

The vehicle offers rotatable second-row seats and predictive cruise control

The 2022 Volkswagen Multivan T7 has a lounge-like cabin with rotatable second-row seats, a modular table, an optional panoramic glass roof, a head-up display, a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and multiple charging ports. It packs a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and predictive cruise control are also available.

Power

There are multiple engine choices on offer

The Volkswagen Multivan T7 runs on a 215hp, plug-in hybrid powertrain, called eHybrid. It pairs a 1.4-liter TSI engine with a 13kW Lithium-ion battery and an 85kW electric motor. Non-hybrid powertrain options include a 134hp, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine; a 201hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit; and a 148hp, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel motor which will be offered in 2022. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed/7-speed DSG gearbox.

Information

Volkswagen Multivan T7: Availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Volkswagen Multivan T7 will be announced at a later date. It is also unclear if the vehicle will make its way to India.

