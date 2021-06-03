Volkswagen Taos SUV gets a Basecamp design package

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 12:43 am

Volkswagen Taos unveiled with off-road Basecamp package

Volkswagen has introduced a new Basecamp accessory package for its Taos SUV. The new design pack adds some off-road-biased elements to increase the overall ruggedness and functionality of the car. It includes a front grille Basecamp badge, front and rear fender flares with built-in splash guards, and lower door side plates. The full package retails for $999 (roughly Rs. 72,800). Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The crossover has a blacked-out grille

The Volkswagen Taos features a muscular body with a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded blacked-out grille, chunky silvered skid plates, a shark fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler. For lighting, there are LED headlights and wrap-around taillamps. On the sides, the four-wheeler is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, heavy wheel cladding, and blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information

It runs on a 158hp, 1.5-liter engine

The Volkswagen Taos draws power from a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol motor that is tuned to generate 158hp of power and 249Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed DCT or an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

It has Beats audio system and a large touchscreen console

The Volkswagen Taos offers a spacious cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, 2-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting. It has an 8-speaker Beats audio system and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the standard connectivity options. On the safety front, the vehicle provides multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Volkswagen Taos: Pricing

In the US, the Volkswagen Taos starts at $22,995 (roughly Rs. 16.8 lakh) and will reach dealerships later this month. The Basecamp package retails for $999 (roughly Rs. 72,800) and it can be installed at the company dealerships.